Kentucky has reached out to a former Tennessee Volunteer in the transfer portal
Mark Pope has reached out to some really good players so far in the transfer portal, but his most recent target might be the best yet.
Last season, one of the best centers in the SEC was Tennessee's Jonas Aidoo. On the season Aidoo averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, one assist, and 1.8 blocks for the Volunteers. The 6'11, 241-pound big man is an elite shot blocker and a force down low.
In Kentucky's matchup with Tennessee in Rupp Arena last season, Aidoo had a double-double, scoring 11 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. In the team's final meeting of the season, Aidoo had 11 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks despite the Wildcats getting the win.
It seems like Aidoo is going to make the move to play for Scott Drew at Baylor, but Coach Pope got his foot in the door very late. It will be interesting to see if Coach Pope is able to log jam Aidoo's decision and meet with him before he picks his next school.
Aidoo isn't a shooting big man but he is physical, a good rebounder, and an elite shot blocker who is proven in the SEC. He would be the perfect first center in the Pope era.
I still have a feeling Aidoo ends up at Baylor but maybe Coach Pope can make a run at one of the best players in the transfer portal.
Coach Pope has not been afraid to go after the best talent in the portal now that he is the head coach at Kentucky and not BYU.