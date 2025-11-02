K-State Basketball Dominates with 112 Points in Final Exhibition Showdown
Kansas State basketball put on a show Friday night. The team delivered a thunderous 112-90 win over Division II Newman in their final exhibition before the regular season. The crowd of 6,901 at Bramlage Coliseum got exactly what they came for. And they saw fast-paced basketball, highlight plays, and an offense firing on all cylinders. The 112-point total tied for the third-most in a K-State exhibition game and ranked as the second-highest ever scored in a home exhibition matchup.
Kansas State Delivered a Night of Offensive Brilliance
The Wildcats were nearly unstoppable on offense. They shoot a sizzling 60 percent from the field by converting 42 of their 70 shot attempts. The team pushed Newman inside with 64 points in the paint and raced down the floor for 34 fast-break points.
K-State’s offensive rhythm was built on unselfish play, with 27 assists recorded on their 42 made field goals. The defensive effort was equally impressive, as the Wildcats forced 23 turnovers, turned those into 31 points, and racked up 19 steals.
K-State’s ball movement kept Newman scrambling to keep up. However, their display suggested that this team is more than ready for the challenges of the 2025–26 season ahead.
Haggerty and Bashir Take Over
The night belonged to juniors P.J. Haggerty and Abdi Bashir Jr., who combined for a scorching 52 points. Haggerty, recently named to the NABC Player of the Year watch list, was the star of the night with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting. He added 10 assists, his first-ever double-digit assist game in college. Along with that, he made four rebounds and three steals in just 29 minutes.
Bashir Jr. found his shooting groove at the perfect time, rebounding from a quiet night at Missouri to pour in 25 points. He knocked down five three-pointers on 7-of-14 shooting, giving the Wildcats the outside spark they needed. Senior Khamari McGriff and sophomore David Castillo also contributed 11 points each. Meanwhile, junior Mobi Ikegwuruka added 8 points, a team-high six rebounds, and three steals.
They closed the first half strong to take a 55-43 lead and extended it to 59-50 by halftime. The second half was all K-State. They built the lead back to double digits and eventually stretched it to 22 points with just under nine minutes left. Kostic’s driving layup with 8:15 remaining pushed the team over the 100-point mark, sealing a dominant offensive statement to end the preseason.
With the exhibition slate behind them, Kansas State now turns its attention to the real thing. The Wildcats officially open the 2025–26 season on Tuesday night. It will be against UNC Greensboro at 7 p.m. CT at Bramlage Coliseum, with coverage on ESPN+ and the K-State Sports Network.
