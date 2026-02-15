K-State, Without Players’ Names on Its Jerseys, Show Some Fight vs. Third-Ranked Houston

Kansas State men’s basketball team went into Saturday’s game against third-ranked Houston with some tough love ringing in their ears and their names missing from the back of their uniforms.

The Wildcats looked to shake up things after their fifth consecutive loss was an embarrassing one to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The nameless Wildcats rallied and fought hard against a Cougars team being mentioned as a Final Four contender before losing, 78-64. K-State is 10-15 and 1-11 and in last place in the Big 12.

“As we all know, we’re here to play for K-State,” Wildcats guard Nate Johnson, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds, said at a postgame news conference.

“I felt like when we played Cincinnati that we didn’t show unity to play for K-State. It was his [coach Jerome Tang] decision … for us to not have our names on the jerseys but as players we respected it and came out and tried to respond and show we’re here, we want to play for K-State, we want to be here. It’s not like guys just taking steps away from here.”

Wildcats respond

Tang critically ripped his team after the Cincinnati game to the extent that his comments received national attention and scorn. Among other things, he said the loss to Cincinnati was “embarrassing” and his players didn’t deserve to wear the Wildcat uniform.

“It was the coach’s decision to take the names off the back of the jerseys obviously but I think it was well needed,” injured K-State guard Abdi Bashir said at a postgame news conference.

“Everybody needed to be reminded of why we’re here and we’re not here just for our individual goals. We’re here to be a team and to be one.”

Tang struck a different tone after the Houston loss.

“I’m not going to keep commenting [on their effort],” Tang said in a postgame news conference. “We got this portion of our season left before we go to the Big 12 Tournament, and this is a chapter in our life.

“And as a team, we’ve decided that we can be the victims or the victor, and we're choosing to be the victors. And that’s the approach they have. They have a really positive mindset.

“Adversity can fracture you, or it can refine you. And as a team, they are choosing to be refined. I’m just really proud of the way they’ve prepared.

“And I’m really excited to see what we do tomorrow. Because we got a game on Tuesday [vs. Baylor] , and we got to grind tomorrow. We got to grind Monday, so that we’re ready to have the same, if not elevated, effort, to have a chance to be better.”

Houston was too good

Winning at Houston is difficult enough for any team much less a reeling Wildcats club that has lost 11 of 12 games, and is 1-13 on the road. Houston (23-2, 11-1) is a projected 2-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology. And with Arizona’s loss Saturday, the Cougars could move up to a 1-seed.

K-State hung around early, taking a 15-6 lead, but Houston’s overall talent and power took over.

“Every time we made a mistake, they made us pay, and that’s what good teams do,” Tang said.

“But I’m very proud of our guys, and not just the effort that was out there. I’m proud of what we did the last couple of days and how they prepared and their commitment to it.

“I asked Coach Bashir to come and Coach Johnson to come [to the postgame news conference], because these guys took ownership of the scout and preparation for this and took on some great leadership responsibilities these last couple days. And their teammates really responded to that.”

Tang shook up his team’s preparation, by having his players more in charge. The Wildcats had two 6 a.m. practices after the 91-62 loss to Cincinnati.

“I was allowing them [players] to have a greater voice,” Tang said. “You know, like they have a voice, and sometimes they don’t use it the way I’d like them to, and so I just took my voice out of it and made them have to speak to each other.”

Milestone for P.J. Haggerty

Through the losses and controversy, K-State guard P.J. Haggerty has remained consistent. He scored 23 points and now has more than 2,000 in his career. Haggerty the second-leading scorer in the nation at 23.3 points per game, has 19 games of scoring at least 20 points.

Haggerty ranks second nationally in several categories: points (583), field goals made (214), and field goals attempted (441).

Houston led 33-19 at the half. According to K-State Athletics, the Wildcats’ 19 points were tied for the fewest, and their 5-of-24 shooting (20.8 percent) was the worst shooting performance under Tang.

“The issue was Houston.” Tang said. “Good teams make you pay when you make a mistake.

“We have an open three, we miss it and they go down. It’s late in the shot clock, corner three-pointer and [Houston’s Emanuel] Sharp hits it.

“We come down and have an open three and miss. They go down, Chris Cenac Jr. hits the three on this side. That's what good teams do. And then the Kingston [Flemings] floater. That’s a 27 percent shot for most players, but in those moments, really good teams come through.

“Where we could have cut it to four points, they extended the lead and that’s what good teams do.”

K-State is 0-11 when scoring less than 80 points.

