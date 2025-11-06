Kansas State Basketball Dominates UNC Greensboro After Early Struggles
Kansas State men’s basketball opened the 2025–26 season by shaking off early rust to overwhelm UNC Greensboro 93–64. It was on the night before 7,765 roaring fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats (1–0) trailed by a single point at halftime. However, they erupted in the second half, pouring in 60 points to turn a tight battle into a runaway win over the Spartans (0–1).
P.J. Haggerty and Nate Johnson Set the Tone
The backcourt duo of P.J. Haggerty and Nate Johnson wasted no time showing why expectations are sky-high in Manhattan this year. Haggerty led all scorers with 27 points. Meanwhile, Johnson put up 22 in a remarkable debut that saw him flirt with a triple-double. It marked the first time in nearly 18 years that two Wildcats topped 20 points in a season opener. It was a feat last achieved by Michael Beasley and Blake Young in 2007.
Junior Abdi Bashir Jr. added firepower of his own, scoring all 16 of his points in the second half to help K-State’s offense explode. What started as a sluggish night quickly turned into a highlight reel of sharp passing, deep shooting, and relentless energy.
The first half belonged to UNC Greensboro, which led 34–33 at the break as K-State struggled to find its rhythm. But whatever head coach Jerome Tang told his team in the locker room worked wonders. The Wildcats came out aggressive, scoring 22 of the first 31 points of the second half to seize control.
Bashir sparked the run with a clutch three-pointer to break a 40–40 tie. A 15–0 burst fueled entirely by three-pointers from Johnson and Bashir turned the game into a blowout, stretching the lead to 70–45 with under ten minutes left.
By the time Haggerty capped the night with his final basket, K-State had built a game-high 32-point cushion. That just firmly reminded fans why the Wildcats are one of the Big 12’s most exciting teams.
Big Night's Numbers That Tell the Story
The Wildcats finished shooting just over 50 percent from the field (34-of-67) and an eye-popping 59.5 percent in the second half. From beyond the arc, they were lights out, hitting 14 of 27 threes, including 11 after halftime. The 14 made triples tied for the seventh-most in school history, while the 11 in one half tied for the second-most ever.
K-State’s 60-point second half was its highest output since dropping 63 against UAPB in December 2024. The Wildcats also dominated inside and in transition, outscoring the Spartans 18–10 in the paint, 10–3 on second-chance points, and 14–2 on fast breaks.
Defensively, K-State’s pressure wore UNC Greensboro down. The Spartans made just 34.6 percent of their shots after halftime and turned the ball over nine times.
The Wildcats stay home to continue their season-opening stretch when they host Bellarmine (0–1) on Saturday night at Bramlage Coliseum. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and the K-State Sports Network. Tickets are available via SI Tickets, by calling (800) 221-CATS, or at the Bramlage Coliseum Athletic Ticket Office.
