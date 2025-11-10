Kansas State Basketball Overpowers Bellarmine in an Early-Season Win
The Kansas State Wildcats (2–0) stormed through Saturday’s matchup. The game happened at Bramlage Coliseum. There, the team overpowered the Bellarmine Knights (0–2) in a commanding 98–71 win. From start to finish, K-State played with a purpose to showcase their tighter defense and sharper execution than in their season opener. For fans, it was a performance that highlighted the team’s potential but also signaled a group beginning to find its early-season stride.
Kansas State Asserts Dominance on the First-Half
Kansas State came out firing with a clear game plan to dominate inside the court. In the opening 10 minutes, 17 of their first 20 points came either at the rim or from the free-throw line. This gameplay exposed Bellarmine’s lack of size.
Forward Khamari McGriff wasted no time setting the tone by making easy buckets and controlling the glass. The Wildcats made their presence felt on both ends, securing key rebounds and converting second-chance opportunities into points.
After establishing themselves inside, the Wildcats stretched the floor. Guard Abdi Bashir drilled four of five three-point attempts during a red-hot shooting stretch. His perimeter precision opened up the floor for PJ Haggerty. He continued his strong start to the season by pouring in 12 points in the first half alone.
The Cats’ balance and pace allowed them to pull away, entering halftime up 46–30 after briefly pushing the lead to 18 late in the period.
Coming out of the break, Kansas State showed no signs of letting up. McGriff and Elias Rapieque combined for the team’s first nine points of the half, stretching the margin to 55–36. But Bellarmine wasn’t ready to back down just yet. Led by Jack Karasinski and Michael Wilson, the Knights clawed their way back into the game. They did it by capitalizing on a few K-State turnovers to cut the deficit to just 10 midway through the half.
Looking Close Over The Stretches and Performance Highlights
Just when the Knights began to sense momentum, freshman guard David Castillo delivered the knockout punch. Castillo buried back-to-back threes and slashed to the rim for a layup that reignited the Wildcats’ offense. His energy shifted the game’s tone instantly, turning what could’ve been a tight finish into a runaway victory.
With Castillo’s burst silencing Bellarmine’s run, Kansas State found another gear. PJ Haggerty continued to lead the charge offensively. Meanwhile, Bashir’s outside shooting and McGriff’s interior scoring kept the Knights scrambling. The Wildcats dominated the final minutes, finishing the game on a 19–7 run to close out the 98–71 statement win.
Saturday’s performance was the kind of complete showing head coach Jerome Tang was looking for. K-State’s offensive execution, rebounding discipline, and balanced scoring all reflected significant progress from the opener.
Bashir’s perimeter touch provided range, and McGriff’s paint presence gave the team an early spark. And, on the other hand, Castillo’s poise under pressure showed why he’s one of the most exciting young players to watch this season.
Kansas State will look to carry this momentum forward as it continues to build chemistry and consistency in the weeks ahead.
