Kansas State Holds Off California in Down-to-the-Wire Showdown
Kansas State finally got its first true test of the season, and it came with all the drama fans could ask for. Facing their first high-major opponent, the Wildcats leaned heavily on their explosive offense. They did it to remain unbeaten, squeezing out a 99-96 win over the California Golden Bears. It was on Thursday, November 13, at Bramlage Coliseum. Now 3-0, K-State once again proved it can score with the best of them.
Explosive Offense Leads Early Domination
From the opening tip, Kansas State looked every bit as sharp as it had against its first two opponents, lighting up the floor. The trio of David Castillo, PJ Haggerty, and Nate Johnson fueled the early surge, setting the tone with high-efficiency scoring.
K-State opened the game shooting a blistering 69.2 percent from the field and went a perfect 3-for-3 from long range. Abdi Bashir Jr. wasted no time asserting himself, drilling his first two three-point attempts and energizing the crowd.
The Wildcats surged ahead with a 9-0 run, highlighted by Johnson, who hit a transition layup followed immediately by a deep three-pointer. In the blink of an eye, Kansas State was ahead by 24 points with 15:43 left in the second half.
Even during an unexpected scoring drought from Haggerty. He went more than 12 minutes without a point, but the offense stayed electric. Haggerty snapped out of it before halftime, finishing the opening period with eight points and four assists.
The steady offensive production continued with David Castillo. He remained impossibly hot from beyond the arc, hitting another three to remain a perfect 8-for-8 from deep over his last two games. With a 23-point lead and 3:43 left in the first half, it was clear that K-State’s offense was operating at full power.
Defensive Lapses Allow California to Surge, but Not for Long
But basketball games rarely mirror their first 20 minutes, and the second half told a very different story. After a strong defensive showing early, K-State’s intensity on that end plummeted. The Golden Bears cut the deficit to 13 with just over nine minutes remaining.
As the clock ticked down, California clawed within three points in the final seconds. Suddenly, the Wildcats, who once led by more than 20, were fighting to hang on. Despite the defensive struggles, K-State found just enough offense late to escape with the 99-96 victory.
Through three games, one thing is crystal clear: this Kansas State team is built to score, and built to score a lot. Their offensive depth and balance make them one of the most exciting teams to watch early in the college basketball season. But Thursday’s thriller also highlighted the glaring issue that could haunt them moving forward: defensive inconsistency.
Allowing a high-major opponent to shoot nearly 70 percent in a half is a red flag the Wildcats will need to confront quickly. Still, winning while learning is always better than the alternative, and this team now has valuable film and momentum heading into its next challenge.
The Wildcats continue their non-conference slate when they return to Bramlage Coliseum to host Tulsa on November 17 at 7 p.m.
