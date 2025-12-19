Kansas State Men's Basketball Hosts South Dakota Saturday in First Meeting Since 2015

The Kansas State men’s basketball team is back home this weekend. The Bramlage Coliseum is ready for a lively Saturday morning. Kansas State enters the matchup with a 7-4 record and will host South Dakota, which comes in at 7-6. This marks the first meeting between the two programs since 2015. Tip-off is set for 11:01 a.m. CT inside the 11,010-seat Bramlage Coliseum.

Bramlage Coliseum Remains a Fortress For the Kansas State Men's Basketball Team

Saturday’s contest also doubles as Superhero Day, giving fans more than just basketball to enjoy. Families attending the game can expect superheroes roaming the concourse for photos. Alongside face painting available through halftime. For those watching from home, the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Kansas State’s home-court success under head coach Jerome Tang has been nothing short of dominant. Since Tang took over, the Wildcats are 44-11 at Bramlage Coliseum, including an impressive 22-4 mark in non-conference home games. That dominance stretches even further back, as K-State owns a 135-16 non-conference record at Bramlage since 2006.

Big dub in The Big O pic.twitter.com/Asz5tm1mBf — K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) December 13, 2025

History also leans heavily in Kansas State’s favor when it comes to South Dakota. The Wildcats are a perfect 10-0 all-time against the Coyotes, with every win coming in Manhattan. Their last meeting was an 83-72 Kansas State victory in 2015. Against current Summit League members, K-State holds a commanding 56-3 all-time record.

Creighton Win Sparks Wildcat Confidence

Kansas State returns to Bramlage following an 83-76 road win at Creighton on December 13. The Wildcats poured in 51 first-half points and snapped a four-game non-conference road skid. Reserve guard David Castillo played a key role late, scoring six of Kansas State’s final 10 points to close out the victory.

The game also marked a special moment for Abdi Bashir Jr. He knocked down six three-pointers and surpassed 1,000 career points in his hometown. Along with P.J. Haggerty, Bashir Jr. has fuelled one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Kansas State’s scoring pace through 11 games has rewritten the record book. The Wildcats have scored 950 points, the most through 11 games in program history, topping the 944 points recorded by the 1997-98 team. They have scored at least 90 points five times already, including a 108-point performance against Mississippi Valley State on December 8.

Individually, P.J. Haggerty ranks second nationally in scoring at 22.7 points per game. Abdi Bashir Jr. sits sixth in the nation in three-pointers made per game at 3.73. As a team, Kansas State ranks seventh nationally in three-point percentage at 40.5 percent.

What’s at Stake Saturday

A win over South Dakota would move Jerome Tang to 45-11 at Bramlage Coliseum and extend Kansas State’s winning streak over the Coyotes to 11 games. It would also improve the Wildcats to 57-3 all-time against Summit League opponents and further strengthen their already dominant non-conference home resume.

Following Saturday’s matchup, Kansas State will take a brief holiday break before wrapping up non-conference play against ULM on December 28, with momentum firmly on its side.

