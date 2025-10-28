Kansas State WBB Earns Road Victory Over Tarleton State in Exhibition Match
The Kansas State women’s basketball team kicked off its 58th season with a statement performance. The team cruised past Tarleton State 78–57 in an exhibition matchup Monday night at the brand-new EECU Center. Ranked No. 25 and receiving national votes, the Wildcats put on an offensive showcase. They knocked down 14 three-pointers while shooting an impressive 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Wildcats Find Their Rhythm Early
The Wildcats’ long-range shooting proved lethal as they connected on shot after shot from deep, keeping Tarleton’s defense guessing. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Wildcats had outshot and outpaced their opponent in nearly every statistical category.
Three Wildcats hit double figures, reflecting a balanced scoring effort. Sophomore guard Izela Arenas stole the show with a game-high 22 points. They converted 8-of-13 shots from the floor and an outstanding 5-of-9 from three-point territory.
Senior guard Tess Heal added 11 points. Meanwhile, freshman Jordan Speiser made an impressive collegiate debut with 10. Junior guard Taryn Sides filled the stat sheet, nearly posting a triple-double with eight points, nine rebounds, and six assists.
K-State Breaks Away in the Second Quarter
The game started close, with both teams trading baskets. But after an 18-18 tie with 8:20 left in the second quarter, K-State exploded with a 20-3 run that completely changed the momentum. Speiser drained a pair of triples, and junior forward Nastja Claessens chipped in seven points during the surge. By halftime, Kansas State had built a 41–31 lead despite a late push from Tarleton State.
The Wildcats’ first-half efficiency was remarkable as they shot 50 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep. Their defense was equally sharp, holding Tarleton to 34.6 percent shooting and forcing nine turnovers. Arenas led all scorers at halftime with 14 points, while Speiser added nine to keep the offense rolling.
Dominance from Deep Seals the Win
The third quarter saw a back-and-forth battle, with Tarleton State edging K-State 15–14, but the Wildcats held firm. Then came the knockout blow in the fourth.
Tess Heal opened the period with a clutch three-pointer, followed by a fastbreak layup from freshman Aniya Foy to extend the lead to 60-46. Heal kept her hot hand, drilling two more threes to push the advantage to 66-48, and Arenas and Sides closed it out with back-to-back triples that sent the Wildcats ahead 75-52 with under three minutes to play.
K-State finished shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and dominated in transition, outscoring Tarleton 23-3 in fastbreak points. They also owned the glass with a 44-29 rebounding advantage, showing early signs of strength both inside and outside.
Next up, Kansas State officially tips off its regular season on Monday, November 3, at 6:30 p.m. when it hosts Omaha at Bramlage Coliseum.
