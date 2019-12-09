KState
The Kansas State Wildcats will be running in Memphis.

Keith Schnug

Navy is ranked 23rd in the nation and have only had 2 losses this year. They do still play in the annual Army-Navy game next Saturday, which im sure coach Klieman has already bought his ticket for that. This is a huge advantage for the Wildcats players and staff to be able to watch their opponent play one more game before facing off against them.

The Cats have not had great success in the Liberty Bowl but hope to turn that around this year when they play December 31st at 2:45pm Manhattan time.

Marquette-Kansas State Open Game Thread

Keith Schnug
Tonight the Cats will have a Tough Matchup in Bramlage against The Golden Eagles.

Marquette Kansas State Gameday information

Keith Schnug
Markus Howard and his Golden Eagles come to Bramlage.

Special Teams the Key to Kansas State's 2019 Success

Kelly Thompson
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman indicates that Special Teams have been critical to the Wildcats' success in 2019.

Defense Steps Up Big Time for Klieman, Cats

Kelly Thompson
After an up and down season, Wildcat defensive players step up big time as the regular season comes to an end

What Does an 8-4 Season Mean for Kansas State's future?

Kelly Thompson
Kansas State exceeded the expectations of most by finishing the 2019 campaign 8-4; but what does it mean for the Wildcats' future?

Coach K's first bowl game.

Keith Schnug
Where will the Cats play though?

Kansas State uses defense, special teams to defeat Iowa State in regular season finale

Kelly Thompson
Kansas State's defense and special teams proved to be overwhelming against the Cyclones as the Wildcats defeated Iowa State 27-17 in the regular season finale.

Cats in the NFL Week 13

Keith Schnug
Lockett's flu bug kept him off the stat sheet

Farmageddon Open Thread

Keith Schnug
Cats take on the Cyclones in BSFS.

Wildcat standout Reggie Walker gets engaged on Senior Night

Kelly Thompson
In what can only be described as the most heartwarming moment of Senior Night, Wildcat defensive end Reggie Walker got engaged during the opening ceremony.