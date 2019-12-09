Navy is ranked 23rd in the nation and have only had 2 losses this year. They do still play in the annual Army-Navy game next Saturday, which im sure coach Klieman has already bought his ticket for that. This is a huge advantage for the Wildcats players and staff to be able to watch their opponent play one more game before facing off against them.

The Cats have not had great success in the Liberty Bowl but hope to turn that around this year when they play December 31st at 2:45pm Manhattan time.