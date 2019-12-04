KState
Maven
Top Stories
Powercat Daily
Bill Snyder Family Lounge
Future Cats

Cats in the NFL Week 13

Keith Schnug

Byron Pringle had a special teams tackle for the Chiefs in their massive win over the Raiders on Sunday. Jordan Willis had 2 tackles Sunday as the Jets lost to his former team, the Bengals. BJ Finney made his 2nd consecutive start for the Steelers in the much anticipated rematch with the Browns. BJ's Steelers came up victorious in that one. I expect a healthy Tyler Lockett next week and lots of him, given his recent weeks downfall. It would also be nice to see some more output from DJ Reed and Elijah Lee during thus great season the 49ers are having.

Comments

Bill Snyder Family Lounge

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Farmageddon Open Thread

Keith Schnug
35 2

Cats take on the Cyclones in BSFS.

Wildcat standout Reggie Walker gets engaged on Senior Night

Kelly Thompson
2

In what can only be described as the most heartwarming moment of Senior Night, Wildcat defensive end Reggie Walker got engaged during the opening ceremony.

KSU-ISU Photo Gallery

Keith Schnug
2

Cats Dominate the 4th Quarter to Seal Win Number 8.

Klieman Cites Teamwork, Belief, Love as Key Attributes of This Wildcat Team

Kelly Thompson
0

After the 27-17 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, Coach Klieman reflected on what makes this Wildcat team special.

Special Teams has a phenomenal game start to finish to propel the Cats to a Victory.

Keith Schnug
0

Youngblood, Lynch and Anctil all had a massive effect in a game where the weather was less than sub-par.

Cyclones-Wildcats Gameday Information

Keith Schnug
2

This game should pack plenty of pop.

Cats drop to 4-2 in Ft. Myers Tipoff

Keith Schnug
2

Cats play a good game against Pitt but played horribly tonight vs. Bradley.

Fort Myers Tip-off: K-State vs Pitt

Keith Schnug
10 2

The Cats take on their biggest challenge of the year so far in Fort Myers, Florida.

Cats in the NFL Week 12.

Keith Schnug
2

Not mich action this week for the former Cats.

KSU vs Tech Open Thread

Keith Schnug
14 2

KSU vs Tech at 6pm on FS1.