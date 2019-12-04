Cats in the NFL Week 13

Byron Pringle had a special teams tackle for the Chiefs in their massive win over the Raiders on Sunday. Jordan Willis had 2 tackles Sunday as the Jets lost to his former team, the Bengals. BJ Finney made his 2nd consecutive start for the Steelers in the much anticipated rematch with the Browns. BJ's Steelers came up victorious in that one. I expect a healthy Tyler Lockett next week and lots of him, given his recent weeks downfall. It would also be nice to see some more output from DJ Reed and Elijah Lee during thus great season the 49ers are having.