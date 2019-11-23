KState
Maven
Top Stories
Powercat Daily
Bill Snyder Family Lounge
Future Cats

Kansas State Wildcats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders Open Thread

Keith Schnug

Feel free to post before, during and after the game. I will be posting updates throughout the game. Also please post your final score predictions.

Comments (14)
No. 1-14
Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Cats move to 7-4 after a tight game in Lubbock. 30-27 Final. Next up Farmageddon.

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Thompson to Taylor makes it 30-20 Cats!

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Lynch makes it 23-17.

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Youngblood takes it to the houses on a 101 yard kickoff return. 20-10 KSU

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Thompson to Brooks puts the Cats up by 10. 13-3 KSU

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Blake Lynch misses a 45 yard field goal right before halftime, making it 6-3 KSU at the half.

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Lynch 2nd field goal makes it 6-3 KSU.

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Tech ties it with a field goal of their own.

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Blake Lynch 32-yard field goal makes it 3-0 Cats

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Duffey gets picked by Patton!

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

Both teams go 3 and out on their first possession.

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

It appears that Trotter, Jordan and Brown will all be a go at running back.

Nicholle92
Nicholle92

35-17

Keith Schnug
Keith Schnug

Editor

This is going be a tough game but it is winnable. 24-21 Cats

Bill Snyder Family Lounge

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Four Quarterbacks in Kansas State Wildcat History

Kelly Thompson
1 5

Taking a look at the top four signal callers in the history of Kansas State Football - agree, disagree, debate...that's what we're here for, right?

Wesley Iwundu has season high while McGruder has a tough week.

Keith Schnug
2

The G League guys are getting things done.

Cats vs Red Raiders Gameday Information

Keith Schnug
0

Cats look to get back into the win column.

Cats in The NFL Week 11

Keith Schnug
2

With The Seahawks on a bye, Tyler Lockett didn't have any stats, so a few people picked up the slack.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Kansas State Gameday Information

Keith Schnug
2

3-0 cats look to continue winning at home

Lady Cats Score 109, move to 3-0.

Keith Schnug
2

Cats beat Oral Roberts by 40 at home.

K-State Vs West Virginia Open Thread

Keith Schnug
3 2

The 3-6 Mountaineers come to town to take on the 6-3 Wildcats in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

West Virginia/Kansas State Photo Gallery

Keith Schnug
2

Check out some neat photos from yesterday's game.

Cats vs. Mountaineers Gameday Information

Keith Schnug
2

Cats look to rebound against struggling Mountaineers.

Monmouth vs. KSU Open Thread

Keith Schnug
2 2

2-0 Cats look to tack on another win.