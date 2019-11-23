Kansas State Wildcats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders Open Thread
Feel free to post before, during and after the game. I will be posting updates throughout the game. Also please post your final score predictions.
Feel free to post before, during and after the game. I will be posting updates throughout the game. Also please post your final score predictions.
Editor
Cats move to 7-4 after a tight game in Lubbock. 30-27 Final. Next up Farmageddon.
Editor
Thompson to Taylor makes it 30-20 Cats!
Editor
Lynch makes it 23-17.
Editor
Youngblood takes it to the houses on a 101 yard kickoff return. 20-10 KSU
Editor
Thompson to Brooks puts the Cats up by 10. 13-3 KSU
Editor
Blake Lynch misses a 45 yard field goal right before halftime, making it 6-3 KSU at the half.
Editor
Lynch 2nd field goal makes it 6-3 KSU.
Editor
Tech ties it with a field goal of their own.
Editor
Blake Lynch 32-yard field goal makes it 3-0 Cats
Editor
Duffey gets picked by Patton!
Editor
Both teams go 3 and out on their first possession.
Editor
It appears that Trotter, Jordan and Brown will all be a go at running back.
35-17
Editor
This is going be a tough game but it is winnable. 24-21 Cats