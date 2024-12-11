BYU, Iowa State Amongst Schools Targeting Kansas State Transfer Tre Spivey
Kansas State transfer wide receiver Tre Spivey has already caught eyes since entering the transfer portal.
He received offers from multiple institutions, including BYU, Iowa State, and Wisconsin. Spivey played all 12 games last season for K-State, compiling 14 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown. He had his most production toward the end of the season, including five receptions, 61 yards, and one touchdown in the Wildcats' blowout victory over Cincinnati.
It's too early to evaluate each team's needs, with the portal still being a significant factor. However, Wisconsin could bolster its receiving core, as they ranked near the bottom of the Big 10 in that area.
KANSAS STATE OFFICIALLY LOSES LB TERRY KIRKSEY JR. TO TRANSFER PORTAL
Kansas State officially lost another player to the transfer portal Monday.
Junior linebacker Terry Kirksey Jr. entered after recording just one tackle for the Wildcats all season.
"Thank you, Kansas State," Kirksey tweeted on Dec. 5. "First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talent and allowing me to play the game I love. I'd also like to say thank you to my parents and family for always supporting and believing in me. Thank you to the entire Kansas State family, my coaches, my teammates, and to the support staff. After much consideration and thought, I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility."
Kirksey has already received offers from Western Kentucky and Arkansas State.
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.