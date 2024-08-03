Coleman Hawkins Reacts To Photoshopped Image Fueling Kansas State-Kansas Rivalry
Coleman Hawkins wasted no time finding himself in the middle of the Kansas State Wildcats-Kansas Jayhawks rivalry.
The star forward is already getting caught up with social media trolls after transferring to K-State in June. A Jayhawks fan account posted, "Just thought of this: Coleman Hawk-Tuahins", referring to the viral 'Hawk Tuah' meme.
Hawkins replied to the post with a photo of NBA All-Stars sleeping on a plane, as snoring sounds were heard in the background.
The media was loving Hawkins' response, with comments reading things such as "By the end of this season Coleman may be my favorite Cat ever." The fan favorite is expected to earn roughly $2 million from NIL deals in the upcoming season.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Kansas dominates the rivalry. The two teams faced off in 300 games dating back to 1907, with K-State winning just 96. The Wildcats also fell short in their latest matchup against the Jayhawks in March, losing 90-68 in a blowout.
While all may not share a love for Hawkins, his former team, the Illinois Fighting Illini, does. Coach Brad Underwood wished him nothing but the best following the announcement of his transfer.
"I wanted him to go where he felt like he could be a major contributor," Underwood said. "I know a lot of people there. The Wildcats are always close to the heart as a former player and coach there. I'm happy for him. I'm happy for them. They're getting a really good player."
Leaving the Big 10 for the Big 12 means newfound companionships and rivalries are on the horizon, starting with Kansas.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com.
