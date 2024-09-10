College Basketball Analyst Projects K-State's Coleman Hawkins Among Nation's Top Big Men
Kansas State grabbing Coleman Hawkins in the transfer portal was arguably one of the biggest signings of the offseason.
After playing four seasons at Illinois, Hawkins now adds to a Wildcats roster full of talented newcomers. He brings experience that make them a legitimate threat in the Big 12. NCAA.com analyst Andy Katz ranked Hawkins at No. 11 on his "top bigs" list.
Here's what Katz wrote, "The 6-foot-10 power forward is entering his fifth season in college basketball, playing his previous four with Illinois. He is a defensive weapon, averaging at least one steal and block for the Illini the past two seasons. He will look to bring Kansas State back to the NCAA tournament after missing out last season."
Last year Hawkins averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Illini, which lost to eventual champion UConn in the Elite Eight. He is now paired with transfers Mobi Ikegwuruka, Baye Fall, Ugonna Onyenso, giving the Wildcats an impressive frontcourt foursome.
During an appearance on The Field of 68 podcast earlier this year, longtime college hoops writer Jeff Goodman said K-State is deserving of some preseason mention.
"He makes them a Top 25 team," Goodman said of Hawkins. "Beforehand, I think they were a fringe Top 25 team. "I'm not sure I would've even put them there and I didn't and I probably wouldn't. For me, they would've been like 30 to 40."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
