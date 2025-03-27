Could Kansas State Covet Former Recruiting Target?
Former Xavier forward Dailyn Swain entered the transfer portal Monday after two seasons in Cincinnati.
"Xavier Nation…I can’t thank you enough for the unlimited support and great memories you gave me in my time here," Swain tweeted after his departure. "I always felt embraced with love. That is something I will forever be appreciative and grateful for no matter what. I’ll always love this place, Thank you all!"
Could Kansas State make another attempt to acquire the wing? The Wildcats offered him out of high school, but Xavier landed the Columbus Africentric High product.
Swain averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals last season. They need frontcourt players after the departures of star seniors Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan.
K-STATE WOMEN'S HOOPS TO TAKE ON USC WITHOUT STAR JUJU WATKINS
Game time: Mar. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST
Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA
TV: ESPN (watch here)
PROJECTED WILDCATS STARTERS
G Serena Sundell: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.3 AST
G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST
G Zyanna Walker: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST
F Temira Poindexter: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST
C Ayoka Lee: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 BLK
QUOTABLE: "There's not a lot of clips without her on the floor," K-State coach Mittie said about the absence of Juju Watkins. "But they played so well without her. Every team has probably dealt with some of that. We'll just do the best we can in terms of what they run. My guess is they won't get too far away, but somebody's gotta take those minutes. So we'll take a look at all the rotations they use."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.