Even Opponents Are Poking Fun At Coleman Hawkins' Slow Start For K-State
Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins arrived to much fanfare during the offseason.
After transferring from Illinois, his profile received a boost when it was reported he received an NIL deal worth at least $1 million, Hawkins has struggled this season.
It has led to criticism. Even the Mississippi Valley State social media account took aim at Hawkins. The Delta Devils were K-State's opponent Tuesday.
The account posted on X: "They [paid] how much for this guy? Coleman Hawkins tonight: 0/6 FG, 0/1 3PT
Hawkins finished with two points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He is averaging 6.8 points, eight rebounds and four assists, shooting 24 percent from the field.
“If I’m being honest, I’m a little too hard on myself, but personally I would give myself an F,” Hawkins said after the game . “I know some of the fans that were booing would probably give me an F, too. But it will only get better from here as long as everyone stays patient. I wouldn’t panic.”
Hawkins withdrew from the NBA draft, where many projected him as a second-round pick at best, to return for another season of college. Last year he helped lead Illinois to the Elite Eight, losing to eventual champion UConn.
Still, it's unfair to criticize Hawkins this early into his new surroundings.
"I'm putting to much pressure on myself to perform at a high level," Hawkins said. "But I'm not too worried. I know I will pick things up."
