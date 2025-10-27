Kansas State Extends Sunflower Showdown Streak to 17 Straight Wins
Despite the gloomy skies hanging over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Kansas State Wildcats found sunshine in victory. The team extended its dominance over Kansas in the annual Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats powered through to earn their 17th straight win in the rivalry. They also improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 Conference play.
Wildcats Keep the Governor’s Cup in Manhattan
The win means one thing for certain. That the Governor’s Cup Trophy is staying right where it belongs, in Manhattan. Head Coach Chris Klieman’s steady leadership has kept the Wildcats locked in year after year. Reflecting on his program’s sustained success, Klieman said, "I trust those kids. I believe they trust me, but if K-State continues to have core kids that are here for four or five and six years, good things are going to happen."
On the first return, wide receiver Bryce Noernberg fumbled at the KSU 25. This almost gave Kansas an early chance to strike. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels wasted no time, running in for a 6-yard touchdown to give Kansas the first lead.
But that early blow didn’t rattle K-State. Quarterback Avery Johnson quickly responded with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to even the score at 7-7. "I told the guys not to flinch and control what we can control," Johnson said. "I think the guys did a really good job of responding."
Moments later, the Wildcats’ defense joined the party. When Kansas fumbled at its own 20-yard line, Ralph Ortiz scooped it up and scored, giving K-State a 14-7 edge. The Wildcats then turned up the pressure when Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder recovered another Kansas fumble at the KSU42. Johnson capitalized on the turnover with a stunning 27-yard touchdown pass to Jaron Tibbs. This stretched the lead to 21-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Wildcats Dominate the Second Half
The second quarter stayed mostly quiet until Kansas’ Daniel Hishaw Jr. punched in a 3-yard touchdown just before halftime, trimming the deficit to 21-14. The Wildcats didn’t let up after the break. Daniel Cobbs intercepted a Jayhawk pass early in the third quarter. And soon after, DeVon Rice scored on a 1-yard rush to push the lead to 28-14.
Kansas tried to hang around with a 47-yard field goal from Laith Marjan. However, Johnson quickly answered with a 78-yard touchdown strike to Jayce Brown. "I’m just telling that kid can fly," Klieman said. "That was probably the dagger [in the game]."
Avery Johnson capped off his impressive night with a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, sealing a dominant 42-17 win. He finished 11-of-17 passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns, proving why he’s becoming the face of K-State’s offense. "When you play good football like that, you have confidence and belief," Klieman said proudly. "It's fun being around these guys, watching them practice, watching them compete."
Next up, the Wildcats return home to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on November 1 to host Texas Tech, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.