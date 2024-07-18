Former K-State Guard Jacob Pullen Helps Purple Reign Beat Mass Street Wheat State Summer Showdown
When it comes to basketball, some folks see Kansas State as the little brother to Kansas.
Well, little brother won 76-72 Wednesday at Johnson County Community College in the first-ever Wheat State Summer Showdown.
“It’s just like a sibling rivalry,” said former K-State guard Jacob Pullen in an interview with the Kansas City Star after the game. “We’re just grateful they accepted the open scrimmage.”
It was a tune-up game before both squads of former K-State (Purple Reign) and KU (Mass Street) basketball players compete in the $1 million, winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
The Purple Reign will begin play in the 64-team tournament on Saturday at Koch Arena in Wichita against Colorado alumni.
Pullen said in the interview with the Kansas City Star that he is willing to do whatever it takes to help Purple Reign advance in the tournament.
“There’s a lot of guys with chips on their shoulders,” Pullen said. “My name itself comes with what I’ve done in the past, and I’m more of a leader because I’m older, but I have no problem taking a backseat. If somebody’s playing better than me and I’m on the bench, play him until he (freaking) passes out.”
Purple Reign coach Jordan Henriquez-Roberts admitted both teams didn’t show everything in the Wheat State Showdown because they might meet again in TBT.
“We didn’t throw too much at them, and they didn’t throw too much at us,” Henriquez-Roberts added. “If we get to see them again, we know what time it is with them. Regardless of what the score is, we know both teams are going to go out and compete.”
