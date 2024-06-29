Former Kansas State Forward Arthur Kaluma Signs To Play Basketball At Texas
When forward Arthur Kaluma declared for the NBA draft prior to his senior season, Kansas State figured he wasn’t going to be part of this year's team.
Of course, the Wildcats would have loved keeping him. He led the team in rebounding, averaging seven rebounds. He was also third in scoring at 14.4 points a game. Plus, he has plenty of college experience.
Kaluma eventually pulled his name from the NBA draft and decided to search for a new school to play his final season.
On Friday, Texas head coach Rodney Terry announced the signing of Kaluma.
The Longhorns are getting an experienced forward who has played against solid competition in his first three seasons of college.
Kaluma played two seasons at Creighton before transferring to K-State
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Kaluma played in 101 career games (99 starts) and registered 1,233 points and 619 rebounds in 3,055 minutes (30.2 mpg) over the last three seasons at Kansas State (2023-24) and Creighton (2021-23). He has converted 43.1-percent (423-982) from the floor and 72.8-percent (268-368) from the free throw line during his first three collegiate seasons.
He has reached double figures in scoring 68 times in his career, including ten 20-point efforts, and reached double digits in rebounding nine times while posting eight career double-doubles. He has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.
