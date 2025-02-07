Gradual Improvement Is Essential For Kansas State's Jerome Tang
Kansas State fans were probably anxious waiting for the team to flip the script after losing six in a row.
But for coach Jerome Tang says the mentality is to slowly improve each day.
"We gotta get one percent better," Tang said Thursday afternoon. "We got to go 1-0 in our film session, we gotta go 1-0 in our walk through. I want to know how they rehab tonight. And so, we're gonna prepare to win. We have to do the right things today, and hopefully they did the right things yesterday, so that tomorrow we can have a great day. And so, it's just about going 1-0 and getting 1 percent better every day."
JEROME TANG PREVIEWS KANSAS JAYHAWKS IN SECOND SEASON MATCHUP
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang offered his initial comments Saturday afternoon, previewing No. 16 Kansas. The last time they met, the Wildcats lost to Kansas behind star performances from Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo.
"They had a 16-point lead with like nine minutes to go," Tang said. "From that point on, we outscored them, but you can't give a team that good that kind of lead. We have to start better."
But that was the old Kansas State. Or, at least the one from the first half of the season.
It's gone 4-1 since, including four consecutive victories over the past two weeks. The Wildcats have improved tremendously in paint scoring, which they've won or kept competitive during this span.
"They dominated us in the paint," Tang said about facing Kansas the first time. "They had a 12-point advantage in the paint. They come out the second half, and they got eight straight points Hunter Dickinson in the paint. We have to have an answer for that where we don't do that."
