How Kansas State Fans Reacted To Saturday's Loss To Houston
Brendan Hausen started Saturday night with six quick points against Houston in a promising display of 3-point shooting.
This did not hold up, and the Wildcats' slim lead in the first minutes quickly spiraled to a blowout. Houston had five players in double figures, including Emanuel Sharp continuing his hot streak with 15 points on 50 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Kansas State fell behind by 22 in the first half and couldn't recover all night. They cut the lead a few times in the second half but couldn't complete a comeback.
The Cougars also dominated the boards, more than doubling Kansas State's total rebounds. They outrebounded the Wildcats 16 to 2 on the offensive glass, creating easy second-chance opportunities. Houston overwhelmed Kansas State in the paint, outscoring them by 34 in that area. Even with Kansas State finally connecting well from 3-point range again, their inability to score on the inside hindered any chances of victory.
It got to a point where Kansas State couldn't reciprocate offensively and seemingly just gave up.
"Cats’ players need to do some soul searching and decide," one user said. "They look soft and not willing to do what’s necessary. No leadership."
The Wildcats have lost six of their last seven and suffered four blowouts since the start of December.
They play Texas Tech (11-4) Tuesday at 9:00 p.m.
