How To Watch Kansas State-George Washington Friday, Lineups, Betting Lines
Game time: 7 pm., CT
Where: UVI Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands
TV: ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here)
Betting line: Wildcats -8.5
VITALS: K-State is coming off a 74-56 win against Mississippi Valley State. The Wildcats scored 36 points in the paint and made 25 of 27 free throws ... This marks K-State's third appearance (2002, 2018 and 2024) in the Paradise Jam. Led by third-year head coach Chris Caputo, George Washington enters the Paradise Jam with a perfect 4-0 record after opening the season with home wins over Mercyhurst (76-59), Hampton (82-54), North Carolina A&T (85-80) and NJIT (84-64). The winner plays either Liberty or Louisiana Sunday in the second round.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G C.J. Jones
G Brendan Hausen
F Max Jones
C Coleman Hawkins
F David N'Guessan
REVOLUTIONARIES
G: Trey Moss
G: Christian Jones
C: Rafael Castro
F: Gerald Drumgoole
F: Darren Buchanan
QUOTABLE
K-State's Jerome Tang on bouncing back after the disappointing loss to LSU: "Yes, yeah, for the most part, yes. I've seen a response from the staff, from myself, from the team. Yeah, I like our last two practices, today was a lighter [practice]. It wasn't the guys, it was the staff. We didn't prepare them for that level of competition and with the emotional attachment that they would have. Yeah, that was that fully the staff's fault."
