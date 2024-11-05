How To Watch Kansas State-New Orleans, Lineups, Betting Lines
Game time: 7 pm., CT
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
TV: Big 12 Now, WatchESPN
Betting line: Wildcats -26.5
VITALS: : K-State is 93-27 all-time in season openers dating back to the first season in 1903, including an 81-10 mark at home. The Wildcats have a 29-3 record in openers played at Bramlage Coliseum, which includes a 16-game winning streak from 1995-2012. The losses came in 1993, 2013 and 2020. The Wildcats are coming off a 70-56 victory against Division II Fort Hays State. New Orleans returns two starters from last year's 10-23 team. It finished in eighth place in the Southland Conference. This is only the second meeting between the teams. The game marks the debut of Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G C.J. Jones
G Brendan Hausen
C Achor Achor
F Coleman Hawkins
F David N'Guessan
PRIVATEERS
F Jamond Vincent
F James White
C Kerwin Prince
G J.R. Jacobs
G Jah Short
QUOTABLE
K-State coach Jerome Tang on the opener: "I think right now it's just about getting out there and playing a game. I just want to see how we respond and how we can get a little bit better. I always think it takes a while for you to be able to play the game for 30 to 35 minutes the way you want to play. Part of that is conditioning. Part of it is focus. We want to find out how many minutes we can play the way we want to play so we know what we need to work on."