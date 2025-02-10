Is Kansas State To Fault For The Chiefs Losing The Super Bowl?
Okay. Obviously, we're not attributing Kansas City's Super Bowl loss to Kansas State beating Kansas Saturday afternoon.
But it's still a hilarious coincidence. One fan correlated Kansas' victories before Super Bowl day to the Chiefs' outcomes in those games. The Jayhawks won all three previous games but lost Saturday afternoon, followed by the Chiefs' blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Blame K State. This is the 5th Super Bowl for Mahomes. He’s 3-1. The previous 3 wins, KU won the day prior. The 1 L KU los the day prior," the tweet read.
The Chiefs were on the brink of achieving something never done in league history: winning three Super Bowls in a row.
Well, "brink" is pretty generous, considering they were dominated nearly all evening. Kansas City's inability to stop the Eagles' pass rush prevented any offensive momentum. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times and under pressure 47.1 percent of his snaps. A few garbage-time completions and touchdowns to wide receiver Xavier Worthy inflated his stats, but it was a shockingly underwhelming performance from the three-time Super Bowl MVP.
Regardless, it was a remarkable year for Mahomes and the Chiefs, whose season had fans rivaling them with Tom Brady's New England Patriots as the league's best dynasty. The Chiefs quarterback promised to be better and take home the Lombardi a fourth time next season.
"Appreciate all the love and support from Chiefs Kingdom," Mahomes tweeted. "I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back."
