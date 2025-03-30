Juju Watkins Funko Pops A Viral Sensation In USC's Victory Over Kansas State
USC had to face Kansas State Saturday night without college standout Juju Watkins after she tore her ACL against Mississippi State.
So instead, they commemorated her with a Funko Pop toy in her absence.
It went viral on social media amid the Trojans' Sweet 16 victory.
Arguably the best player in the nation, Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists before her season-ending injury.
Watkins should be proud of her teammates' performances in her absence.
Freshmen Avery Howell and Kennedy Smith led the way with 37 combined points on 52 percent shooting. Rayah Marshall added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Star forward Kiki Iriafen struggled with just seven points on 23.1 percent shooting, but the efforts from her supporting cast displayed the ability to step up in the absence of their stars.
Meanwhile, Wildcats star Ayoka Lee seemingly never got going, ending with just 12 points. Maybe it was the lagging injury, but often the Wildcats center wasn't even looking to score or get the ball. Meanwhile, forward Temira Poindexter couldn't produce anything outside 3-point shots. And honestly, she didn't do much of that either. After a 24-point performance against Kentucky last week, Poindexter went 2-of-8 from the arc for just six points, including zero in the second half.
Now, USC's postseason journey continues against the championship-favorite UConn Huskies (34-3) on Monday night. Maybe Watkins' Funko Pops can continue to motivate the team.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.