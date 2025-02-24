Kansas State Fans React To Arizona State Loss Sunday Night
Remember that optimism Kansas State fans had after winning six straight?
Yeah, that pretty much all evaporated after another underwhelming loss Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats fell to Arizona State (13-14, 4-12 in Big 12), essentially eliminating the sliver of they needed to make the NCAA Tournament.
Poor 3-point shooting and a sloppy start to the second half pretty much halted any chances for a Kansas State victory. The Wildcats shot 19.2 percent from the arc, with Dug McDaniel, Max Jones, and Brendan Hausen going a combined 2-of-19 from 3.
In the first matchup, Sun Devils forward Jayden Quaintance missed the game-winning free throws in the waning seconds. The freshman defensive star rebounded with an 18-point performance on 8-of-11 shooting from the field.
Kansas State plays UCF (14-13, 5-11 in Big 12). But honestly, most of the Wildcats fanbase is seemingly not even bothering to tune in.
"Belt to ass by a 3-12 team," one user said. "My god, you had 5 mil to use and this is how you spent it?"
