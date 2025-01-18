Kansas State Hopes "Best Practice Of The Year" Leads To Momentum Vs. Kansas
The Kansas State Wildcats are slumping at the start of the Big 12 season.
They have lost seven of the last eight games, including four straight. The Wildcats (7-9 overall) are just 1-4 in conference play.
Coach Jerome Tang said the good news is the team is coming off an encouraging past few days.
“We just had probably our best practice of the year because we've got guys with character,” Tang said. “And that character, through the struggle, building perseverance, is ultimately what gives us hope that we're going to get this thing going in the right direction.”
The Wildcats entered the season with big expectations after grabbing several players in the transfer portal, including Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel. It has taken longer than expected to get everyone on the same page.
There's no better time to mesh than Saturday's matchup with rival Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats are 2-8 in the series in the last 10 games. The Jayhawks (12-4) are coming off a 17-point loss to No. 2 Iowa State.
It is the perfect time for Tang to measure his team's character. He is confident things will come around as the players get more familiar with each other.
“I'm just telling you, I'm really excited about the growth that we're making and where we're heading,” he said. “And this is a long season.”
