Kansas State Pleased With Progress Of Transfer Achor Achor
Kansas State guard Achor Achor is starting to find his comfort zone since tranferring from Samford in the offseason.
He scored a season-high 21 points in the Wildcats' 120-73 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The team's total points set a school record.
"It was really good," K-State coach Jerome Tang of Achor. "And he's been doing better at practice and getting more comfortable. And, you know, I mean, all these guys, like, they are coming from some place where they did things a certain way, and they had a certain comfort level and now it's different and maybe not what they expected or as they expected, or it's not coming as easy as they wanted."
Ahcor is averaging 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds this season. Tang said it's just a matter of Achor getting more acclimated to the new surroundings.
"There's a lot of doubt, and stuff goes in, right, not just on the players' side, on the coach's side and we all have to build this trust that they know they can play through some mistakes," Tang said. "That's on me as a coach, to help them feel more comfortable, so that they can be the best version of themselves, but him and Dug [McDaniel] and David Castillo, you know, just to see those guys as they're growing and they're learning and they're feeling more comfortable, that's the joy to see."
