Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins, David N'Guessan Receive Big 12 Recognition
The All-Big 12 basketball teams were announced Monday afternoon, featuring standouts like Texas Tech's JT Toppin and Kansas's Hunter Dickinson. Sharing the list with the conference's best were Kansas State forwards David N'Guessan and Coleman Hawkins.
Hawkins made the Third Team, while N'Guessan was listed as an honorable mention. Hawkins, still one of college basketball's most multi-faceted players, is averaging 10.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks. Meanwhile N'Guessan has been the Wildcats leader this season, averaging a team-high 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds.
CINCINNATI'S WES MILLER GOES VIRAL FOR KANSAS STATE LOSS
Cincinnati's loss to Kansas State Wednesday night is still trending after coach Wes Miller's postgame comments, criticizing himself and the team effort after scoring just .
"It's an unacceptable performance," Miller said. "The effort's unacceptable, the fight's unacceptable, it's on the head coach. I'm the leader of the operation. I gotta do a better damn job, so it's on my ass. That's the truth of it, I'd boo our butts too. I'd boo myself too, goddamn it. That's unacceptable, the fight and the efforts. I don't care about missed shots and layups and free throws, that doesn't matter. The effort is unacceptable, I ain't seen that team. I don't know who that team is."
It was their lowest-scoring performance in over two months, when they posted consecutive 40-point performances against Kansas and Baylor to start the year.
"I don't know what the heck that was today," Miller said. "I apologize to anybody that bought a damn ticket and had to watch that. You damn right you should be on my butt, I deserve it."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.