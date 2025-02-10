Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Sides With Drake Over Kendrick Lamar Feud
The Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud has dominated the hip-hop scene, and is now leaking over into sports conversations after Lamar's Super Bowl performance.
Anything that involves sports and pop culture is sure to attract Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins, and this was no exception. He reposted several tweets trashing the Halftime Show and hailing Drake as the better artist.
"Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance: plays his worst songs, carried by Sza, carried by Drake," one of the tweets read. "Overall 3/10 performance."
The beef between the two superstar artists has been going on for some years, but it reignited in 2024 with several diss tracks. It was the first time in a while that Lamar was consistently releasing music, leading some music fans to say his career was 'revived' by Drake.
Hawkins has shown he isn't afraid to add fuel to the fire, as evidenced by his reposting his record against Kansas center Hunter Dickinson.
Hawkins is known for trash talking and trolling, which will only be incited the more they win. With their five-game winning streak, Hawkins and the Wildcats are the hottest team in the country, orchestrating blowouts and statement victories over ranked opponents. During this stretch, Hawkins averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and two blocks.
The Wildcats have their next contest against No. 20 Arizona (17-6, 11-1 in Big 12) Tuesday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.