Kansas State's David N'Guessan Rare Gem In Ugly Arizona State Loss
There was a lot of disappointment in Kansas State's loss to Arizona State Sunday afternoon.
One positive the team can take away was Wildcats forward David N'Guessan's performance.
He continued his star senior season with a 20-point performance, adding 13 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.
"He's become much more vocal and assertive, his actions speak really loud now," coach Jerome said about his performance. "That's part of the growth process, and it's great to see. Hopefully, we can get more guys to stick around longer and see that kind of evolution."
N'Guessan is the only Wildcats veteran among their regular lineup. Tang discussed watching his growth during his tenure with Kansas State.
"This season, his confidence has really grown," N'Guessan said. "He doesn't let a missed shot affect him as much. In the past if he missed a shot, he wouldn't want to shoot again. If there was a bad play, it would linger. Now he has the ability to move on to the next play, and that's huge growth for him. I'm just proud of how he's evolved as a player and a person."
Despite the star performance, N'Guessan acknowledged the result undermining his stats on the night.
"I'm trying to help my team out in any way I can," N'Guessan said. "Just playing as hard as I can, I feel like that's my job. That's my role on this team. I mean, when we lose like that, my numbers don't really matter at the end of the day. I just wanna go out there and give it my all so we as a team can win."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.