Kansas State's Jeff Mittie Disappointed By Low Crowd Turnout Vs Arizona
At 18-1, Kansas State women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie doesn't have much to complain about.
But he voiced some concern after Thursday's victory against Arizona. The crowd was only 4,356 at Bramlage Coliseum.
"I thought it was a good crowd," Mittie said. "I was a little disappointed. I thought we'd have more than that honestly. It was an energetic crowd, I'll give that. The group that was here, I appreciated them because they were really loud and they really responded to our team and I think they helped us. I hope we have more on Sunday."
The Wildcats play host to Arizona State.
KLIEMAN RANKED IN TOP HALF OF BIG 12 COACHES
Last season Kansas State coach Chris Klieman defeated Colorado and Deion Sanders in September.
It didn't help Klieman get a better rating than Sanders in the rankings for Big 12 coaches. According to Colorado Buffaloes Wire, Klieman is the No. 5 coach in the league. Sanders was one spot ahead at No. 4.
Here's what the publication wrote about Klieman: "Chris Klieman has done a great job with the Kansas State Wildcats, but 2024 was mildly disappointing for KSU. After a 4-6 season in 2020, Klieman has won at least eight games in four straight seasons. In 2024, his Wildcats were in the top half of scoring offense and scoring defense but struggled in conference play with a 5-4 record."
Here's what was said about Sanders: "The Colorado Buffaloes took a huge step forward in their second season under head coach Deion Sanders. While the ending wasn’t pretty, CU improved its record by five wins and played in its first bowl game since 2020. Now, Coach Prime must replace two superstars in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter."
The Wildcats ended the season with a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix. While the nine wins were impressive, the season didn't meet expectations because they began with national championship aspirations.
The top three coaches according to the article were Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Kalani Sitaka (BYU) and Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State)
