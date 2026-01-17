Kansas State Track & Field Dominates Thane Baker Invitational With Record Performances

The Cliff Rovelto Indoor Track became a theater of historic proportions on Friday, January 16. It is because Kansas State Track & Field opened its home schedule with an overwhelming display of dominance. By the end of the meet, the Wildcats had dismantled multiple school, facility, and meet records, placing several athletes among the nation’s elite to open the indoor season.

Kansas State Track & Field Made Record Night Across Events

The men’s field events provided the initial spark for the record-breaking spree. In the triple jump, sophomore Selva Prabhu delivered a performance that echoed throughout the arena. Matching his personal best of 16.49 m (54' 1.25"), Prabhu shattered both the facility and meet records. Meanwhile, securing the No. 3 spot on K-State’s all-time list.

Another broken record ‼️



Selva Prabhu breaks the meet and facility record in the triple jump with 16.49m (54’ 1.25”) pic.twitter.com/KK8VsJyT9x — K-State T&F/XC (@KStateTFXC) January 17, 2026

The dominance in the triple jump was complete. Juniors Trevon Hamer (16.42m) and Aaron Antoine (16.40m) finished just inches behind Prabhu. Together, the trio now holds the top three collegiate marks nationally according to TFRRS. For Antoine, originally a high jumper, the performance marked a triumphant return after an injury sidelined him since May 2024.

Momentum continued in the weight throw circle, where senior Gary Moore Jr. once again rewrote history. Moore won the event with a massive toss of 23.14m (75' 11"), extending his own school record by 18 inches while also breaking the facility and meet records. The throw currently ranks fourth in the NCAA to start the season.

While the field events stole early headlines, the track delivered just as much firepower. Senior Vanessa Mercera made a stunning return to competition in a K-State uniform for the first time since May 2024.

In the women’s 400 meters, Mercera shaved four seconds off her personal best, winning in a school-record time of 53.04 seconds. Her performance currently ties her for third nationally on the TFRRS collegiate list.

Vanessa Mercera is setting the standard 🏃‍♀️



She ran a 53.04 in the 400m setting the school, meet and facility record! pic.twitter.com/pl1KrniNBV — K-State T&F/XC (@KStateTFXC) January 16, 2026

Freshman Delaney Brinker also announced herself on the national stage in the women’s 600 yards. Clocking 1:19.96, Brinker set new meet and facility records while posting the third-fastest time in program history. She becomes the fastest Wildcat in the event since Alex Ferguson in 2019.

High-Speed Momentum and Interior Success

In the men’s 800 meters, junior Tavon Underwood carved his place into the meet record books, winning in 1:51.24. The time marked a three-second personal best and capped another standout performance on the track.

Field success continued with freshman Alan Hanna, who became the first Wildcat since 2021 to clear 2.25m (7' 4.50") in the high jump. His mark broke the previous facility record set in 2024 and currently places him tied for the No. 1 spot nationally on TFRRS, while also tying him for No. 8 on K-State’s all-time list.

In the long jump, junior transfer Tah Chikomba claimed victory with a mark of 7.83m (25' 8.25"), securing the No. 3 spot in program history despite jumping from a short approach. On the women’s side, senior Monique Hardy surpassed her own facility record in the weight throw with a winning toss of 21.70m (71' 2.50").

Kansas State’s depth shone throughout the meet. Senior Sharie Enoe tied her personal best in the high jump at 1.88m (6' 2"). Junior Maud Zeffou-Poaty added another win in the long jump, clearing 6.19m (20' 3.75") from a short approach, just five inches shy of her career best.

The Wildcats will look to build on this historic momentum when they return to action at home on January 30–31 for the DeLoss Dodds Invitational.

