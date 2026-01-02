Kansas State Quarterback Avery Johnson Says He’s Returning for 2026 Season

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson announced he is returning to the Wildcats for the 2026 season.

Johnson, who will be a senior next season and is one of the nation’s most talented dual-threat quarterbacks, made the announcement on his Instagram account Friday.

“After a lot of prayer, conversations with my family and talks with my coaches, I’ve made the decision to return to Kansas State for my final year.

“There is unfinished business here and I’m not done yet. This place, this program and this fanbase mean everything to me. The relationships I’ve built, the culture we've created and the goals we still have ahead of us are too important to walk away from.

“I believe in this team, I believe in our coaches. And I believe the best is still ahead.

"I'm grateful for everyone who has supported me along the way. I’m excited to go back to work and finish what we started … together.

“Forever a Wildcat.”

Avery Johnson’s new and former coach

It was uncertain if Johnson, a Wichita native, was returning until his Instagram announcement. Kansas State had a coaching change after the season when Chris Klieman announced his retirement, and Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein was hired.

Klein, a former K-State standout quarterback, was a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist and is a member of the K-State Football Ring of Honor. Among Klein’s duties during a nine-year stint as a K-State assistant coach was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Klein helped recruit Johnson to K-State. Klein was at Texas A&M the past two seasons and was at K-State for Johnson's freshman season.

After he got the head-coaching job, Klein said he had “positive” conversations with Johnson.

“It’s been really positive,” Klein told the media about a conversation he had with Johnson.

“I think we’ve had a couple of conversations already. It’s funny that when you put us in a room, we’re both football guys, and all of a sudden, after 10 minutes of pleasantries, we’re talking about new schemes, what we’ve been working on, and new things we've been putting tweaks on.

“I love him to death. It’s why I recruited so hard to get him here. He’s dear to me.”

Avery Johnson’s numbers

Johnson completed 204-of-341 passes (59.8 percent) for 2,385 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2025. He also gained 296 yards on 52 carries with seven rushing touchdowns. His rushing numbers were down from 2024, when he gained 605 yards on the ground.

In his three-year Kansas State career, Johnson has completed 458-of-779 passes (58.8 percent) for 5,576 yards, 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His career rushing stats: 274 attempts, 1,378 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Kansas State’s expectations in 2025

The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing, 6-6 season that opened with a loss to Iowa State in Dublin. Much more was expected of the Wildcats, including a possible berth in the Big 12 title game, maybe a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Kansas State started the season 17th in the AP Preseason Poll.

When Kansas State defeated Colorado in the season finale, the Wildcats obtained bowl eligibility. But K-State athletic director Gene Taylor announced the Wildcats would not accept a bowl invitation.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but with our coaching staff transition and several uncertainties regarding player availability, I felt it was not in our best interest to try to field a team that was not representative of Kansas State University,” Taylor said in a statement on the K-State Athletics website.

“We applaud this group for fighting back from a 2-4 record to lead us to bowl eligibility yet again, and we are happy that our seniors were able to go out on top with a victory inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.”

At the time, there was a chance Avery Johnson had played his final game for K-State, a status that changed with his Instagram post on Friday.

