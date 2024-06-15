Legendary College Hoops Analyst Dick Vitale Says K-State Transfer Coleman Hawkins Has "Star Ability"
The praise just keeps on coming for coach Jerome Tang and the Kansas State basketball program after the addition of Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins.
Hawkins was considered the biggest prize of the transfer portal after bypassing the NBA draft to play one more season at the college level. Even longtime ESPN analyst Dick Vitale couldn't help but pat Tang on the back for pulling off the move.
Here's what Vitale posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Hawkins joining the Wildcats: "A big day for & as they add to their impressive roster COLEMAN HAWKINS who has star ability. They r jumping with joy in Manhattan as Coach Tang is AWESOME BABY !"
Hawkins is the ninth player the Wildcats have received through the transfer portal. After playing a key role in helping the Illini reach the Elite Eight, he turned down the NBA because of more lucrative NIL offers in college.
Hawkins would likely have been an undrafted free agent in the NBA but is expected to have a $2 million dollar NIL deal. His arrival makes the Wildcats a serious threat in the Big 12. He will bolster a frontcourt after averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Illinois last season. He had five points and four rebounds in the loss to eventual champion UConn in the Elite Eight.
Hawkins is joined in the K-State portal by:
Achor Achor, Samford
Baye Fall, Arkansas
Brendan Hausen, Villanova
Mobi Ikegwuruka, Iowa Community College
C.J. Jones, Illinois-Chicago
Max Jones, Cal State-Fullerton
Dug McDaniel, Michigan
Ugonna Onyenso, Kentucky
