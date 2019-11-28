KState
Cats lose both games in Fort Myers, take last place.

Keith Schnug

This Kansas State team looked like they may have had too much fun in Florida and forgot how to play basketball. When facing Pittsburgh on Monday night the Cats just looked like a better team beat them. Tonight against Bradley out of the Missouri Valley Conference they just looked lazy,especially in the second half.

One positive thing is that the next game isn't played for over a week and we will be back in Bramlage playing 0-5 Florida A&M. On December 7th we will have quite the challenge at Home against Marquette.

The Lady Cats took their first loss of the season the other night against a tough UT-Arlington team. They Travel to the Bahamas to play in the Junkanoo Jam against Memphis over the holiday weekend.

Fort Myers Tip-off: K-State vs Pitt

Keith Schnug
The Cats take on their biggest challenge of the year so far in Fort Myers, Florida.

Cats in the NFL Week 12.

Keith Schnug
Not mich action this week for the former Cats.

KSU vs Tech Open Thread

Keith Schnug
KSU vs Tech at 6pm on FS1.

Cats beat Raiders of Tech.

Keith Schnug
Youngblood provides big spark.

Top Four Quarterbacks in Kansas State Wildcat History

Kelly Thompson
Taking a look at the top four signal callers in the history of Kansas State Football - agree, disagree, debate...that's what we're here for, right?

Kansas State vs Texas Tech Gameday Information

Keith Schnug
Cats look to get back into the win column.

NBA and G League Cats

Keith Schnug
The G League guys are getting things done.

Cats in The NFL Week 11

Keith Schnug
With The Seahawks on a bye, Tyler Lockett didn't have any stats, so a few people picked up the slack.

APB @ KSU GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Keith Schnug
3-0 cats look to continue winning at home

Lady cats score 109,move to 3-0.

Keith Schnug
Cats beat Oral Roberts by 40 at home.