This Kansas State team looked like they may have had too much fun in Florida and forgot how to play basketball. When facing Pittsburgh on Monday night the Cats just looked like a better team beat them. Tonight against Bradley out of the Missouri Valley Conference they just looked lazy,especially in the second half.

One positive thing is that the next game isn't played for over a week and we will be back in Bramlage playing 0-5 Florida A & M. On December 7th we will have quite the challenge at Home against Marquette.

The Lady Cats took their first loss of the season the other night against a tough UT-Arlington team. They Travel to the Bahamas to play in the Junkanoo Jam against Memphis over the holiday weekend.