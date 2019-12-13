KState Maven
Cats Roll Alabama State 86-41.

Keith Schnug

Kansas State jumped on the Hornets early and scored 52 in the first half. Xavier Sneed scored 20 points and 6 rebounds in only 25 minutes of play. True freshman Antonio Gordon put up 13 points and 8 rebounds in 28 minutes. DaJuan Gordon came off the bench and scored a career high of 13 points. Fan favorite Pierson Mcatee scored 6 points as well.

In the blowout win the Cats shot nearly 63% from the field and 54% from deep. The Cats next game will be in New Jersey against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Kansas St.-Alabama St. Gameday Information

Keith Schnug

Cats look to rebound from a tough loss.

Cats in the NFL Week 14

Keith Schnug

Another low stat week for our NFL Cats.

The Cats will be running in Memphis.

Keith Schnug

The Cats take on Navy in the Liberty Bowl on New Years Eve.

Marquette-Kansas State Open Game Thread

Keith Schnug

Tonight the Cats will have a Tough Matchup in Bramlage against The Golden Eagles.

Defense Steps Up Big Time for Klieman, Cats

Kelly Thompson

After an up and down season, Wildcat defensive players step up big time as the regular season comes to an end

Marquette Kansas State Gameday information

Keith Schnug

Markus Howard and his Golden Eagles come to Bramlage.

Special Teams the Key to Kansas State's 2019 Success

Kelly Thompson

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman indicates that Special Teams have been critical to the Wildcats' success in 2019.

What Does an 8-4 Season Mean for Kansas State's future?

Kelly Thompson

Kansas State exceeded the expectations of most by finishing the 2019 campaign 8-4; but what does it mean for the Wildcats' future?

Coach K's first bowl game.

Keith Schnug

Where will the Cats play though?

Kansas State uses defense, special teams to defeat Iowa State in regular season finale

Kelly Thompson

Kansas State's defense and special teams proved to be overwhelming against the Cyclones as the Wildcats defeated Iowa State 27-17 in the regular season finale.