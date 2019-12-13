Kansas State jumped on the Hornets early and scored 52 in the first half. Xavier Sneed scored 20 points and 6 rebounds in only 25 minutes of play. True freshman Antonio Gordon put up 13 points and 8 rebounds in 28 minutes. DaJuan Gordon came off the bench and scored a career high of 13 points. Fan favorite Pierson Mcatee scored 6 points as well.

In the blowout win the Cats shot nearly 63% from the field and 54% from deep. The Cats next game will be in New Jersey against Mississippi State on Saturday.