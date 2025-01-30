Reactions To Coleman Hawkins' Wild Turnaround 3-Pointer Over Oklahoma State
Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins was told to be more aggressive going forward if the Wildcats want to start winning again.
He's gotten the memo the last two games. Hawkins' latest display was a jaw-dropping buzzer-beater in the first half of the Wildcats' matchup with Oklahoma State.
Hawkins is shooting 29.2 percent from the arc this season, so seeing him hit a shot of this caliber certainly shocked many.
Kansas State leads Oklahoma State at the half 45 to 23. Hawkins has eight points, four rebounds, three steals, and three assists in the first 20 minutes Wednesday night.
Wildcats guard Max Jones leads all scorers with 11 points on 80 percent shooting from the field. Kansas State is on track for its second blowout victory and third in the Big 12. They still have a half to play but shots like these have fans amped.
"What I loved about that Coleman Hawkins shot clock buzzer beater was I had a perfect angle to see him locate the rim and shoot the ball in form, while spinning in the air and falling out of bounds," 247Sports' Tim Fitzgerald tweeted.
KANSAS STATE OFFICIALLY SIGNS FORMER OHIO STATE TACKLE
George Fitzpatrick won a championship as Ohio State's offensive tackle. He is now officially a Kansas State Wildcat after signing with the team Wednesday morning.
He helped former Wildcat quarterback Will Howard and the Buckeyes clinch their first title since 2015. Hopefully, he can help Kansas State continue its positive offensive trend and experience postseason success as well. The Wildcats ranked in the top three last season in sacks allowed and rushing offense.
