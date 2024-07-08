Senior Austin Moore Enters This Season As One Of The Defensive Leaders For K-State
There is absolutely no question senior linebacker Austin Moore is one of the key leaders on defense for Kansas State this season.
Based of previous interviews, Moore gives straightforward answers to questions. He will receive plenty of them Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Moore, head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, offensive lineman Hadley Panzer, safety Marques Sigle and defensive end Brendan Mott will all speak at the Big 12 media event.
Moore’s story is similar to many successful K-State football players. He redshirted his first season. He saw action his redshirt freshman year, including making his first career start. Moore stepped into a fulltime starting spot the following season.
In his junior year, Moore took his play to the next level and earned All-Big 12 Second Team by the coaches. The coaches also made him honorable mention defensive player of the year
Moore comes into this season as a player opposing offenses will need to scheme against because he will make game-changing plays. A year ago, Moore made 12.5 tackles for losses and had a fumble recovery.
“Austin has really started to come into his own,” said linebacker coach Steve Stanard in a story that appeared on K-State athletic website in April. “He has heavy hands, but he's learned to get off blocks. He's starting to recognize formations and get ahead of the play instead of it being all reactionary. He's starting to become the leader of his class, and he's learning to communicate.”
