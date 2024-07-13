VIDEO: K-State LB Commit Ashton Moore Shares Advice Given By Brother Austin
Kansas State Wildcats commit Ashton Moore is following in the footsteps of his brother, senior linebacker Austin.
Moore embodies the Kansas State way in football: all in the family. He had the pleasure of committing in early July with much familiarity with the school and football program, thanks to Austin.
"He's just talked to me a lot about the culture—how everybody is very tight knitted, just the family culture," Moore told K-State On SI's Anthony Pasciolla. "Everyone has each other back out there. I come from a small town, and it's that same type of culture, not just with the football team but throughout the whole school. Everyone is close, looking out for each other, and that's the type of school I want to be at."
The 6-foot, 200-pound rising senior proved he was a true two-way player in his junior campaign. A linebacker/running back, he had 125 tackles and rushed for 1,100 yards. Overall, Moore becomes the 16th high school player to commit to K-State this spring, joining the likes of Linkon Cure and Brock Heath.
"For me, I mean, my brother has been there for a long time, so I really know those coaches like no other," Moore said. "Everywhere I went, I just didn't find any of those same connections that I felt with these coaches, and I really feel like they just have true and good intentions to not only develop you as players but as a person too. I also just think K-State is one of the best schools in the entire nation at developing players, turning them into great players, and getting them ready for the next level."
While the Moore brothers will never share the field together at Kansas State, Ashton will pick up right where his elder brother left off.
