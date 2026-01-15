Kansas State Men’s Basketball Returns Home But Can’t Grab a Victory

Kansas State came into Wednesday’s game against UCF looking to break into the win column in the Big 12 after three consecutive losses.

After a sloppy first half that saw the Wildcats trail by 14 at halftime, K-State rallied in the second half. But the Wildcats’ comeback wasn’t enough and UCF defeated Kansas State, 82-73, at Bramlage Coliseum. The loss left the Wildcats (9-8, 0-4 Big 12) as one of only two Big 12 teams winless in the conference. Utah is the other winless team at 0-4.

“We just didn’t deliver, right?” Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said in a postgame news conference.

“We had opportunities and we didn't take advantage. We started the game, the first eight minutes we had eight turnovers and a couple shots that might as well have been turnovers.

“When you dig yourself a hole it’s just hard.”

Kansas State’s defense, a concern this season, could not contain UCF (14-2, 3-1). The Knights shot 52 percent from the field and 47 percent from distance.

It was UCF’s first victory at Bramlage Coliseum in three games.

Another Wildcats issue, shooting from distance, was a problem against UCF. K-State made only 6-of-30 shots from distance (20 percent). In its four conference losses, K-State shot poorly from distance in three of them.

K-State’s leading scorer P.J. Haggerty led the way with 23 points. But his first point came nearly 14 minutes into the first half, and his first field goal came nearly 16 minutes into the half.

Haggerty bounced back in the second half and the Wildcats made the game close and competitive but couldn’t catch coach Johnny Dawkins’ Knights.

K-State’s rally was reminiscent of its rally Saturday at Arizona State, when the Wildcats came back from nine points down late in the game only to lose, 87-84.

“The second half we were better but we couldn’t get a stop,” Tang said. “We got to keep grinding and the great thing is we got a lot of games ahead of us.

“I just watched games yesterday and watching games today. The most desperate teams win. The bunch of other teams in our situation, they were all more desperate than their opponent and were able to get wins.

“We didn’t start the game. We didn’t play the whole game more desperate than them. There were certain times that we did, but there were times we didn’t and so we have to develop a great desperation to change this thing and we’re moving in that direction and we will get there.”

McGriff in the game

Last week, Tang talked about how he hoped for more production from forward Khamari McGriff, who had struggled with foul issues.

Tang suggested a full game from McGriff would give the Wildcats another double-digit scorer. McGriff only committed two fouls and played 33 minutes. He did hit double digits with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He also helped the Wildcats with his rebounding. UCF only outrebounded the Wildcats by 35-34.

K-State came into the game ranked last in the Big 12 in rebounding margin (minus-16.3).

The Wildcats had two other players in double figures — Abdi Bashir Jr. (12 points) and Taj Manning (10 points).

K-State’s next game is Saturday night at Oklahoma State (9 CT, CBSSN).

More from Kansas State On SI

Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.