Will Howard Looking For Feat He Couldn't Accomplish At Kansas State
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard will face Texas in the Cotton Bowl next week, a team that he has never defeated in his career.
Will they be the latest victims of his revenge tour? If we learned anything from the Oregon blowout, it's that Howard is on a redemption mission this postseason. Howard talked about his track record against the Longhorns.
"There was one team that I never beat in the Big 12, and it was Texas," Howard said. "So I'm really looking forward to this game, man. I've played them four times, and I definitely have some feelings about them. The way that we lost last year, we lost in overtime down there. I'm excited to get a crack at these guys, they're a great football team."
However, he has a much better receiving core as a Buckeye and arguably the best defense in the country this season. Jeremiah Smith is among the best receivers in the country, while the Buckeyes' defense ranks No.1 in points and total yards allowed. They face a Texas squad boasting a top-five defense complemented by an offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers and the running back duo of Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner.
The semifinals continue on Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.