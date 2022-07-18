Skip to main content

Cade Doughty Taken by Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 MLB Draft

Doughty joins Jacob Berry as Tigers drafted on Day 1 of MLB Draft

Second baseman Cade Doughty came off the board in the 2022 MLB Draft after the Toronto Blue Jays selected him No. 78 overall. Doughty became the second LSU Tiger taken in this year’s draft after the Miami Marlins took Jacob Berry No. 6 overall.

Doughty, a native of Denham Springs, La., earned 2022 third-team All-America recognition, batting .298 with 15 homers, 57 RBI, 56 runs and a team-high 19 doubles. He was voted to the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional All-Tournament Team after hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three homers, six RBI and seven runs.

Doughty provided a walk-off homer to defeat Georgia and a walk-off single in a win over Missouri this season, and he was named SEC Player of the Week after leading the Tigers to a season-opening three-game sweep of Maine.

He hit .298 last season with 15 home runs and a team-high 19 doubles. Though his numbers may not particularly jump off the page, Doughty has proven to be clutch when his team needs him most.

He delivered game-winning hits against Missouri and Georgia during the regular season, but neither compared to his two-run home run against Southern Mississippi in the Hattiesburg Regional to lead LSU to victory. 

Doughty has proven his consistency at the plate while also showing up when his team needs him most. Along with coming up when needed at the plate, he adds a great defensive piece for the Blue Jays. A second baseman with incredible instincts, he came through in a big way for a Tigers unit that struggled in the field for much of the 2022 season.

Doughty now joins a long list of LSU Tigers to make it to the next level as he prepares for the next chapter of his baseball career with the Toronto Blue Jays organization. 

