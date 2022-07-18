Five LSU Signees Hear Names Called on Day 1 of 2022 MLB Draft

LSU baseball signees Mikey Romero, Robby Snelling, Tucker Toman and Jacob Misiorowski heard their names called early in the 2022 MLB Draft as many expected.

Romero was selected No. 24 overall by the Boston Red Sox, Snelling was chosen No. 39 overall by the San Diego Padres and Misiorowski heard his name called by the the Milwaukee Brewers at No. 63 overall. A surprise on Day 1 was certainly Toman falling to the Toronto Blue Jays at No. 77.

The quartet of LSU signees joined Justin Crawford, who was selected No. 17 overall by the Phillies, as LSU pledges to be selected Sunday night.

Romero, the No. 1 shortstop in California, was selected a little higher than many expected, with most projecting him to be a late second round/early third round selection.

At 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, Romero was the second LSU signee to be selected in the first round after lightning fast outfielder Justin Crawford was chosen by Philadelphia.

For Snelling, the left-handed pitcher out of Reno, Nevada is one of the top prospects in the Tigers 2022 recruiting class. Going in the early second round range as many predicted, Snelling now almost certainly inks a deal with the Padres organization and will bypass the college route.

A product of McQueen High School, the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder was rated as MLB.com’s No. 16 overall prospect in the draft, with the Padres ultimately getting great value at No. 39.

Another LSU signee, Jacob Misiorowski, also heard his name called Sunday night, being selected 63rd overall by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Misiorowski led his Crowder Junior College squad back to the JUCO World Series. In 15 starts, he went 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and struck out 136 batters in 76 innings. His dominance on the mound is a result of his monster arm, repeatedly hitting 100mph in his 2022 season.

At 6-foot-7, 190-pounds, Misiorowski has a cannon with some scouts believing he could have been at the top of this year’s draft board.

“With his size, his extension, spin rates, approach angle and the velocity, it’s a very difficult combination,” MLB. come senior writer Jim Callis said. “It’s right up there with the very best fastballs in this draft.”

Toman slipping to No. 77 is an eye opener on the first night of the 2022 MLB Draft. Rated as the No. 15 overall player in Kiley McDaniel's MLB Draft rankings, falling to the late 70's came as a bit of a surprise.

At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, the third baseman is phenomenal at the plate with the ability to switch hit. The No. 1 player out of the state of South Carolina, Toman gives the Blue Jays a player with tremendous upside with great value at the slot they selected him at.

The Tigers could come in and try to sway Toman to Baton Rouge given him falling so far, but all signs point to him inking a deal with Toronto and going the professional route.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson stated there could be up to 10 of the Tigers 2022 signees electing to sign contracts and forgo their collegiate eligibility, with Romero, Snelling, Toman and Misiorowski appearing to be a group that will go that direction.

To this point, five LSU signees have heard their names called in the 2022 MLB Draft: