How to Watch/Listen to LSU Baseball Super Regional Series Against Tennessee

Tigers walk into hostile Knoxville environment starting Saturday with trip to Omaha on the line

LSU did something last weekend that hadn't been done since the 1989 season of this historic program, win a regional on the road. And starting Saturday, this 2021 team has a chance to accomplish something that has never been done, win a super regional on the road.

Usually it's the Tigers who ware hosting a super regional in Alex Box Stadium with 15,000 fans cheering at full capacity. But this year the purple and gold walk into a hostile environment of Tennesssee Volunteer fans who haven't experienced a super regional since the 2005 season.

"The game is going to be between the players and coaches on the field and that's where the focus will be," coach Paul Mainieri said. "The fans are going to be a part of the atmosphere and that's going to be exciting and that's why people play and coach in the SEC. So many people care about college baseball in our conference."

Mainieri came under fire immediately following the Volunteers series in the regular season when the Tigers were up in Knoxville. After being swept by Tennessee that weekend, he made some comments on Off the Bench about the way LSU was treated by a few "nasty" fans.

Of course with the two teams going head to head again in a postseason setting, those comments have resurfaced. Mainieri apologized for his comments Friday when meeting with media and knows the kind of atmosphere he and his team walk into this weekend.

"I want to apologize about my comments about Tennessee earlier this season. There are wonderful people here," Mainieri said. "I kind of put my foot in my mouth there, but it also got blown out of proportion. I did not mean to criticize anybody from this city or this state."

It'll no doubt be an exciting but relentless Tennessee crowd on hand, though LSU figures to be well represented as well.

Here are the times for all three games and possible TV channels:

Game 1: 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Game 2: 11 a.m. CT or 2 p.m. CT, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Game 3 (if necessary): 3 p.m. CT or 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Pregame Stories to Read:

A Look at the LSU Pitching Plan This Weekend

LSU Excited for Second Chance at Tennessee in Super Regional

LSU Lineup Coming Through Top to Bottom

Story of Resiliency and How LSU Willed Itself to Super Regional