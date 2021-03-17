FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
LSU to Allow Tailgating at Alex Box Stadium, Other Outdoor Sporting Events

No decisions have been made about fall tailgating, LSU to allow 50% capacity for spring sports
One of the great traditions of college athletics is officially back. On Wednesday, the LSU athletic department announced it will be allowing tailgating for LSU baseball outside of Alex Box Stadium and other outdoor athletic events.

No decisions have been made about tailgating for fall athletics as this is just a spring sports announcement. This couldn't come at a better time for fans of LSU baseball as the Tigers open SEC play this weekend with No. 2 Mississippi State coming to the Box. 

The announcement of tailgating being permitted also runs in conjunction with the athletic department raising the capacity of fans at athletic events in conjunction with Louisiana moving into Phase 3 of its reopening plan. LSU will allow 50% capacity starting this weekend for its season opening series against the Bulldogs as roughly 5,000 fans will be allowed entrance into the stadium.

It's another monumental step forward to a return to normalcy in the sports athletics world. Here's a list of the following guidelines established for outdoor tailgating:

Gatherings

* Fans are limited to gatherings of 15 people and should be members of the same household.

* Congregations of multiple groups is prohibited.

* Face covering will be required outside of tailgate area.

Parking Lots

* Parking lots for athletic events will be secured and restricted beginning three (3) hours prior for outdoor venues.

Setups

The following items will be permitted on campus or surrounding LSU parking lots for outdoor athletic events and special events. Setting up any of these items will be considered a tailgate:

* 10x10 or smaller Tents/Canopies/Structures of any kind

* Coolers

* Tables and chairs

* Grills or any portable cooking mechanisms

* Previously Prepared Food

* Beverages

* Audio Systems (Inside Vehicles)

* Sound must be played at a reasonable level

* Yard games

Please note that large tailgate set ups will not be allowed and that tents larger than 10x10 will asked to be removed.

Motorhomes (Parking Lot 412)

* Those utilizing motorhomes will adhere to the same policies outlined above in regards to tailgating.

* Fans are asked to gather only with their travel party and within the footprint of their Motorhome.

* Tailgating policies remain in effect while on campus.

* Fans in the Motorhome parking lot should note that spaces will be on a first come, first served basis and there will be no reserving of motorhome parking spots.

* There will also be no shuttles from the RV lot to the stadium.

