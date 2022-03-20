Clutch Swings, Pitching Help LSU Avoid Series Sweep With 7-6 Win Over Texas A&M

Crews RBI single in the eighth enough to get LSU over the hump

LSU had seen the story play out twice before this weekend. Texas A&M would build a lead and the Tigers would have to scratch and claw to get back into it.

The first two games ended in disappointment as the Tigers would tie the game in the eighth only to give it away in the ninth. Sunday afternoon a similar script would occur but LSU would tie the game by the sixth inning and with clutch pitching and swings, avoided a sweep with a 7-6 win over Texas A&M.

An RBI single from Dylan Crews in the eighth was the game sealing swing for the Tigers, who finally were able to capitalize late for a leading run after spending the previous two games only able to tie the score. LSU was much better with runners in scoring position, converting on 5-of-13 throughout the night, none bigger than the swing by Crews that tipped the Tigers over the edge.

"I never felt more confident than in that moment," Crews said. "I think I actually told coach I was gonna win the game right there. I'm just happy to hit a ball and score that guy, it felt great."

What made the offensive performance so encouraging was the leaders of this group finally coming through, as Crews, Tre Morgan and Jacob Berry combined to go 7-for-12 at the plate with four RBI.

A couple of magnificent defensive plays in the ninth capped off the win.

After learning lessons the hard way in what was still a series loss, to build a little momentum into what will undoubtedly be a tough schedule next week was encouraging. But it certainly didn’t start out great on defense or on the mound.

Just four outs into the game, LSU had a throwing error from Jordan Thompson, Hilliard tried picking up a ball with his bare hand while still rolling and led to a second error and then balked on the very next pitch. In the fifth, a dropped ball by Jacob Berry in right field kept the inning alive and led to a run.

Basic fundamental mistakes have continued to be engrained to the DNA of this team and for the third time this weekend led to a deficit the team had to play catch up to. But it wasn't just the defense that continued to be an issue.

"The biggest thing is we try to play too fast sometimes," Morgan said. "We speed up, we come out of ourselves. When we're under control and following our throws like we're taught, our throws are right on the money."

The Aggies jumped on Hilliard practically from the start of the game, hanging 10 hits and five runs on the senior starter four innings on the mound. This weekend was not a particularly great one for the starters as Hilliard, Blake Money and Ty Floyd didn't last past the fourth inning in any of the games, putting a ton of pressure on the bullpen to pick up significant roles.

Jay Johnson said the Tigers will go back to the drawing board with its starting rotations and it won't look conventional.

"I have some thoughts, some ideas. I think we learned some things that I think will help us but it's not going to be a conventional way of doing things," Johnson said. "It can't be, we're not set up right now. I think it's unfair to ask many of those guys to go seven innings."

LSU had some solid individual performances on the mound, including freshman Grant Taylor on Friday night and Trent Vietmeier on Saturday but as a collective unit, this staff showed there's plenty to work on. Of the 15 total pitchers who recorded an out this weekend, just two allowed no runs.

The bullpen Sunday was much better coming down the stretch as Sam Dutton, Eric Reyzelman and Riley Cooper got LSU through the final four innings with scoreless innings.

Like Johnson said this weekend, the schedule won't let up anytime soon with a midweek game against Louisiana Tech followed by a road series to Gainesville to take on Florida.

