LSU Baseball Earns Commitment from Prized 2023 Prospect

The Tigers recruiting this offseason has been remarkable both in the transfer portal and in the high school game. Their success continued after gaining a commitment from third baseman/shortstop Ryan Kucherak.

The 2023 prospect is rated as the No. 3 player in Arizona, per Prep Baseball Report, with immense potential both at the plate and in the field.

Coming in at 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, Kucherak still has room to fill out his frame for the college game, but his instincts are incredible for his age. In 33 games last season, Kucherak batted .352 with six doubles, seven homers and 28 RBI.

The Tigers fill a position of need with Kucherak. A team that struggled significantly in the field, head coach Jay Johnson lands a player who has all the tools to help this program down the line in hopes he comes to campus next summer.

It’s evident Johnson is sticking to his roots in Arizona. We’ve seen him dip into his former territory a number of times with his high school classes, looking to continue the pipeline now in Baton Rouge.

After signing the No. 1 ranked high school recruiting class in 2022, Johnson and his freshly assembled staff are looking to carry over that same success into the 2023 cycle.