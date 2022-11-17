LSU Baseball: Purple-Gold World Series Captains, Details Released

BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, and first pitch for Game 3 is 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Senior first baseman/DH Cade Beloso will captain the Purple team, and senior outfielder/infielder Gavin Dugas will captain the Gold squad. The team rosters will be announced later this week.

All three intra-squad games are free and open to the general public. The gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch each day.

Free parking is available in the Alex Box Stadium lots on Friday and Sunday; however, fans attending Saturday’s baseball scrimmage are asked to park in the free Hayfield Lot on Gourrier Avenue due to the LSU-UAB football game in Tiger Stadium.

The Purple-Gold World Series will signal the end of LSU’s six-week fall practice period.

LSU opens the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers play host to Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Below are the rosters for this weekend’s Purple-Gold World Series:

GOLD

Captain: Gavin Dugas, OF/INF

Nic Bronzini, LHP

Bryce Collins, RHP

Riley Cooper, LHP

Dylan Crews, OF

Ethan Frey, C

Gavin Guidry, INF

Thatcher Hurd, RHP

Jared Jones, C

Cale Lansville, RHP

Aiden Moffett, RHP

Blake Money, RHP

Brady Neal, C

Ben Nippolt, INF

Zeb Ruddell, OF

Chase Shores, RHP

Josh Stevenson, OF

Grant Taylor, RHP

Jordan Thompson, INF

PURPLE

Captain: Cade Beloso, 1B/DH

Nate Ackenhausen, LHP

Micah Bucknam, RHP

Javen Coleman, LHP

Sam Dutton, RHP

Garrett Edwards, RHP

Ty Floyd, RHP

Will Hellmers, RHP

Griffin Herring, LHP

Brayden Jobert, OF

Paxton Kling, OF

Christian Little, RHP

Jack Merrifield, INF

Alex Milazzo, C

Tre’ Morgan, 1B

Jaden Noot, RHP

Mic Paul, OF

Josh Pearson, OF

DJ Primeaux, LHP

Paul Skenes, RHP

Hayden Travinski, C

Tommy White, INF