LSU Baseball: Purple-Gold World Series Captains, Details Released
BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the annual three-game intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday through Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Game 2 starts at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, and first pitch for Game 3 is 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.
Senior first baseman/DH Cade Beloso will captain the Purple team, and senior outfielder/infielder Gavin Dugas will captain the Gold squad. The team rosters will be announced later this week.
All three intra-squad games are free and open to the general public. The gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch each day.
Free parking is available in the Alex Box Stadium lots on Friday and Sunday; however, fans attending Saturday’s baseball scrimmage are asked to park in the free Hayfield Lot on Gourrier Avenue due to the LSU-UAB football game in Tiger Stadium.
The Purple-Gold World Series will signal the end of LSU’s six-week fall practice period.
LSU opens the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers play host to Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Below are the rosters for this weekend’s Purple-Gold World Series:
GOLD
Captain: Gavin Dugas, OF/INF
Nic Bronzini, LHP
Bryce Collins, RHP
Riley Cooper, LHP
Dylan Crews, OF
Ethan Frey, C
Gavin Guidry, INF
Thatcher Hurd, RHP
Jared Jones, C
Cale Lansville, RHP
Aiden Moffett, RHP
Blake Money, RHP
Brady Neal, C
Ben Nippolt, INF
Zeb Ruddell, OF
Chase Shores, RHP
Josh Stevenson, OF
Grant Taylor, RHP
Jordan Thompson, INF
PURPLE
Captain: Cade Beloso, 1B/DH
Nate Ackenhausen, LHP
Micah Bucknam, RHP
Javen Coleman, LHP
Sam Dutton, RHP
Garrett Edwards, RHP
Ty Floyd, RHP
Will Hellmers, RHP
Griffin Herring, LHP
Brayden Jobert, OF
Paxton Kling, OF
Christian Little, RHP
Jack Merrifield, INF
Alex Milazzo, C
Tre’ Morgan, 1B
Jaden Noot, RHP
Mic Paul, OF
Josh Pearson, OF
DJ Primeaux, LHP
Paul Skenes, RHP
Hayden Travinski, C
Tommy White, INF