The Recap: LSU Baseball Solidifies NCAA Tournament Case After SEC Tourney Win Over Kentucky

The one-two punch of Gage Jump and Luke Holman has elevated the #LSU program over the last few weeks.



Now, the tandem is dominating in Hoover.



Holman vs. Kentucky:

6.0 IP

7 Ks

0 hits

0 ER

100 pitches



Jump vs. Georgia:

7.0 IP

7 Ks

1 ER

105 pitches

75 strikes



Huge performances. pic.twitter.com/pHUMO0yB8p